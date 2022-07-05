Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $12.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Accolade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Accolade from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Accolade from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $18.88.

ACCD stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. Accolade has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $55.47. The company has a market capitalization of $678.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.17.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($4.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($4.19). Accolade had a negative net margin of 124.17% and a negative return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Accolade will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in Accolade by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 124,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 74,393 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Accolade by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Accolade by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,999,000 after buying an additional 112,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Accolade by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 35,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

