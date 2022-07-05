Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stake Increased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $33,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 548.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 2.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,389,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $112.85. The company had a trading volume of 58,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,193. The company has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day moving average of $120.89. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $100.66 and a one year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.586 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.65%.

CNI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.41.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.