Capital CS Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Capital CS Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up about 2.4% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $44.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

