Capital CS Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Capital CS Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60,490 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.47. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $54.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

