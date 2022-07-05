Capital CS Group LLC Makes New Investment in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Capital CS Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000. Darling Ingredients accounts for about 0.6% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $1,963,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DAR shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.78.

NYSE DAR opened at $62.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $87.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 12,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $1,023,329.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,319.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Velden Jan Van sold 17,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $1,302,200.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,026.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,333 shares of company stock worth $5,347,539. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

