Capital CS Group LLC Purchases 2,094 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Capital CS Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 156.5% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.32. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

