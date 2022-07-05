Capital CS Group LLC Sells 3,494 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Capital CS Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 188,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 92,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $80.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

