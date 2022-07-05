Capital Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.
Shares of ITOT stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $108.15.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)
- Earnings Revisions: Why You Shouldn’t Count On A Rebound In Stocks … Yet
- Hello Group Stock is Attractive Value Speculators
- PetVivo Holdings Is A Growth Stock Worth a Look
- PVH Corp Stock Approaching Key Support Levels
- Two Pet Health Stocks To Watch And One To Avoid
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.