Capital Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,543 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of ITOT stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $80.39 and a twelve month high of $108.15.

