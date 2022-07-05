CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Holdings Decreased by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC trimmed its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of CareDx worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDNA. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in CareDx by 4,639.5% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,466,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,699,000 after buying an additional 1,435,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CareDx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,368,000 after buying an additional 509,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CareDx by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 786,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,755,000 after buying an additional 431,521 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,625,000 after buying an additional 407,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CareDx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,501,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,307,000 after buying an additional 405,392 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

CDNA stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. 14,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,323. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $92.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 0.92.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 16.09% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. On average, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on CareDx in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.80.

In other news, Director Grace Colon sold 5,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $119,168.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,522 shares in the company, valued at $58,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Profile (Get Rating)

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.