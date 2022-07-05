Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.
Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cars.com (Get Rating)
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cars.com (CARS)
- 5 Reasons to Climb Aboard Carnival Stock
- Three (3) Top-Rated Dividend Payers Worth Your Attention
- MarketBeat Podcast: Is The Market Near a Bottom, Does it Matter?
- Institutional Support For KB Home Remains High
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.