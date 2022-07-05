Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Separately, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cars.com by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cars.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

CARS opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $697.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.02 and a beta of 1.96. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $158.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.20 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cars.com (Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.