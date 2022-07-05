Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,286 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,741.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,923 shares of company stock valued at $20,452,297 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW opened at $97.39 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.86.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

