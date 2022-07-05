Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 77.69%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total transaction of $785,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,300.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

