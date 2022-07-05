Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,538 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 4,471.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

PFFD opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.02.

