Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,327 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $35.88 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $147.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.25%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.72.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

