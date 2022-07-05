Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Has $849,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.37. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $60.93 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

