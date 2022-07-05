Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,138 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.75% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDEC. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at about $6,194,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,147,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 23,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter.

UDEC opened at $27.88 on Tuesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average is $29.19.

