Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,452 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,452 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 1.0% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.6% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 703,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,731,000 after purchasing an additional 49,898 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 299,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $570,000. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Arougheti acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,325,000.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,643,084.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Lewis Smith acquired 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

