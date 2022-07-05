Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.5% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $278.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $297.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.49. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

