Castweet Hits One Day Trading Volume of $633.00 (CTT)

Castweet (CTT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Castweet coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Castweet has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. Castweet has a market cap of $46,129.68 and approximately $633.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Castweet

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official website is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Castweet is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

