Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,619,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,940,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,004,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,046,000 after acquiring an additional 168,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,103,021,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after acquiring an additional 643,392 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $178.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $173.72 and a one year high of $237.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.22%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.50.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

