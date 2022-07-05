Celanese (NYSE:CE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $110.91

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $110.91 and last traded at $111.17, with a volume of 1874 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.72.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

Get Celanese alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. Celanese had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,849,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,512,000 after purchasing an additional 207,520 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,286,000 after buying an additional 49,289 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,931,000 after buying an additional 24,520 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $223,876,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,281,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile (NYSE:CE)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.