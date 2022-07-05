Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) PT Raised to $73.00

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CLDX stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.85 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 1,860.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $88,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 35.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

