Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 8.2%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 255,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,672,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.49.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $695,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after acquiring an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
