Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Down 8.2%

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.49. Approximately 255,998 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 10,672,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDEV shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Centennial Resource Development to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.40 to $11.20 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.49.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 5.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.79.

Centennial Resource Development ( NASDAQ:CDEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $347.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $695,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 11,401,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $68,181,000 after acquiring an additional 162,419 shares during the last quarter.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.