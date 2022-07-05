Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Down 24.2% in June

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the May 31st total of 35,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centogene by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CNTG traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,191. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

