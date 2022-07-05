Ceres 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5,161.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last week, Ceres has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for about $36.06 or 0.00178405 BTC on major exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $198,748.24 and $5,161.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00147817 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.71 or 0.00854537 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00083816 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016284 BTC.

Ceres Coin Profile

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars.

