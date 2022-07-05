Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.00

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13.11 ($0.16), with a volume of 26385 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.70 ($0.17).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

The firm has a market cap of £90.44 million and a PE ratio of -34.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

