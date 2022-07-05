ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.97

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.97 and last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 21433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.68.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $865.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.75 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ChampionX by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,873,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,566 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,653,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,481 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,019,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,460 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,060,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after purchasing an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

