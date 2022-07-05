Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,220,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the May 31st total of 23,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Societe Generale lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.24.

CVX traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.22. 149,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,739,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.58.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 53.38%.

In other news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

