Chia Network 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Chia Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on exchanges. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00140317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.36 or 0.00682020 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00089109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015559 BTC.

About Chia Network

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

