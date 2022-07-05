ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 165,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 112,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 271,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after buying an additional 29,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,244. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.20.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

