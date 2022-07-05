Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $997.00

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 997 ($12.07) and last traded at GBX 1,003 ($12.15), with a volume of 85586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,021 ($12.36).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,540 ($18.65) to GBX 1,370 ($16.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.53) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Close Brothers Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($17.92) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,540.40 ($18.65).

The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 761.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,066.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,188.50.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

