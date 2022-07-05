Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE) Short Interest Update

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOE – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:CLOE traded up $10.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.06. Clover Leaf Capital has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Leaf Capital during the first quarter worth about $129,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 218,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clover Leaf Capital by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 334,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Leaf Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the companies operating in the cannabis industry.

