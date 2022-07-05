CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,060,000 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 16,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in CNH Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 244,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,595. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.14. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.