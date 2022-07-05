Collateral Pay (COLL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9,999.00

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded 54.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Collateral Pay coin can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000128 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $154,315.82 and $9,999.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Collateral Pay has traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Collateral Pay alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00145538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.36 or 0.00867994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00095504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016207 BTC.

About Collateral Pay

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collateral Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collateral Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.