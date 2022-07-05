Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG) Insider Purchases A$68,345.48 in Stock

Comms Group Limited (ASX:CCG – Get Rating) insider Ryan O’Hare acquired 911,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,345.48 ($46,811.97).
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.
About Comms Group (Get Rating)
