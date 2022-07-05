Compound (COMP) Market Cap Tops $325.77 Million

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Compound has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Compound coin can now be bought for $45.51 or 0.00230925 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $325.77 million and approximately $97.86 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 75.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000102 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,157,898 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.