Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,420,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,447,000 after buying an additional 1,489,272 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,896,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,094,000 after buying an additional 1,093,878 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,875,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,936,000 after buying an additional 971,962 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,703,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $24,867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.09.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 25,400 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $938,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Darren Serrao sold 11,700 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $403,533.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,121.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,580 shares of company stock worth $3,952,793. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 58.14%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

