Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND) Short Interest Down 28.0% in June

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE:CND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 893,400 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

CND traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 3,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,225. Concord Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Concord Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Concord Acquisition by 130.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Concord Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services and financial technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

