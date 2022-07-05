Contrasting Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP)

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navigator and Imperial Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navigator $403.58 million 2.12 -$30.96 million ($0.15) -74.06 Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 3.54 -$3.64 million N/A N/A

Imperial Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Navigator.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of Navigator shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Imperial Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Navigator and Imperial Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navigator 0 0 3 0 3.00 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navigator presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.02%. Given Navigator’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Navigator is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Navigator and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navigator -2.95% 3.33% 1.73% Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Navigator beats Imperial Petroleum on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navigator Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of April 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 53 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

