Contrasting XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG)

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) and Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for XPO Logistics and Global Business Travel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XPO Logistics 0 2 18 0 2.90 Global Business Travel Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

XPO Logistics currently has a consensus price target of $94.10, indicating a potential upside of 95.42%. Global Business Travel Group has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 104.25%. Given Global Business Travel Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Business Travel Group is more favorable than XPO Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares XPO Logistics and Global Business Travel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XPO Logistics 4.68% 36.79% 5.87% Global Business Travel Group N/A -15.61% -1.86%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.2% of XPO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of XPO Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Business Travel Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares XPO Logistics and Global Business Travel Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XPO Logistics $12.81 billion 0.43 $336.00 million $6.16 7.82 Global Business Travel Group N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A

XPO Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Global Business Travel Group.

Risk & Volatility

XPO Logistics has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Business Travel Group has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XPO Logistics beats Global Business Travel Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services. This segment also offers cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment offers last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels, as well as other non-core brokered freight transportation modes. It provides its services to customers in various industries, such as industrial and manufacturing, retail and e-commerce, food and beverage, logistics and transportation, and consumer goods. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Business Travel Group, Inc. provides B2B travel platform services. It offers software and services to manage travel, expenses, and meetings and events for companies of various sizes. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.