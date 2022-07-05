Cook Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cook Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00140655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.06 or 0.00506411 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00086757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015845 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

