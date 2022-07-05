Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.25

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.25 and last traded at $18.43, with a volume of 3836 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

Several brokerages have commented on CLB. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $845.16 million, a P/E ratio of 85.76 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,063,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 122.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 16,809 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

