Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of OFC stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.92. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.30%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total transaction of $91,343.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,941 shares in the company, valued at $105,382.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 287,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,858 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 717,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 73,996 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

