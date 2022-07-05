Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

COTY opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 2.15. Coty has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Coty had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.85.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 739,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,382.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 3.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 12.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Coty by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

