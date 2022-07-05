Craig Hallum Cuts II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $80.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on II-VI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Get II-VI alerts:

Shares of IIVI opened at $49.13 on Friday. II-VI has a 1 year low of $48.76 and a 1 year high of $75.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.52.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $827.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. II-VI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 29,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in II-VI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About II-VI (Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.