Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Raymond James

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CPG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. CIBC upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.98.

Shares of TSE:CPG traded down C$1.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$8.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,521,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,528,861. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$13.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$978.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total transaction of C$189,947.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

