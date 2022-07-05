Critical Review: Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) versus Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) and Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Integrity Applications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $610,000.00 17.01 -$8.77 million N/A N/A Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integrity Applications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrity Applications has a beta of -1.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sintx Technologies and Integrity Applications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integrity Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 554.76%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Integrity Applications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.7% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Integrity Applications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -1,417.51% -49.31% -39.07% Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sintx Technologies beats Integrity Applications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Integrity Applications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Integrity Applications, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Ashkelon, Israel.

