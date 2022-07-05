Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$8.80 and last traded at C$8.80. Approximately 863,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 299,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.79.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.55. The stock has a market cap of C$498.13 million and a P/E ratio of -40.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.80.
About Crius Energy Unt (TSE:KWH.UN)
Read More
- Using MarketBeat Market Data Tools To Find Strong Stocks in a Bear Market
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Crius Energy Unt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crius Energy Unt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.