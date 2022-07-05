Crust 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.41 Million (CRU)

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

