CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.27

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.27 and last traded at $28.42, with a volume of 383949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Argus lifted their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in CSX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 42,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 614.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 58,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50,659 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in CSX by 240.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 22.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

About CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

